Casting Call for 8/16 – 23 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office

Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@cbsradio.com

To submit yourself for these jobs, follow THESE INSTRUCTIONS:

Casting TaylorMade

“Untitled 1980’s Projects” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Seeking: FRESH FACES)

* Seeking: Men & Women w/experience as a “Real Lumberjack” 18yrs & Older

* Put “Lumberjack” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Untitled 1980’s Projects” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Seeking: FRESH FACES)

* Men/Women to portray Media Types – Reporters, Photographers, Etc. 18yrs & Older

* Men/Women to portray Government Officials – Senators, Lobbyist, Etc. 18yrs & Older

* Lots of Asian Men & Women of All Shapes & Sizes 18yrs & Older

* Put “News Media, Government Official, Asian Man or Woman” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Kevin (probably) Saves the World” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(FRESH FACES PLEASE)

* Seeking: Hispanic & Asian Men, Women, and Kids 1 – 100yrs

* Put “Hispanic or Asian Man, Woman, or kid” in subject line

BACA Casting

“DYNASTY” (TV) DynastyExtrasCasting@gmail.com

(Seeking Fresh Faces)

* Seeking: Men & Women – Blue Collar Types (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Shoots in Norcross

* Put “Blue Collar Man, or Blue Collar Women” in subject line.

WSA Casting

“NAPPILY EVER AFTER” (Netflix) NEAExtras@gmail.com

(Seeking: MODEL TYPES for a PHOTO SHOOT SCENE)

* Caucasian Woman – Long Hair, Slender w/Full Lips (think Kylie Jenner) 18 – 25yrs

* Caucasian Man – Attractive & In-Shape 21 – 25yrs

* Put “MODEL TYPE” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“Dumplin” (Film)

(Starring: Jennifer Aniston)

***MUST BE REGISTERED TO SUBMIT!!!

* Beauty Queens: Young, Beautiful, Model types will FULL Pageant Gown and Regalia If you have a performing skill or talent with props, even better…. 16 – 18yrs

* Drag Queens: Performers will Full Drag Makeup and Outfits….18yrs & Older

* Blonde Texas Moms: Big Blonde Hair….Late 20’s – 50’s

Please come by the Central Casting Office and Register in the look that fits you best!!

* Registration is FREE – You’re then eligible for this project along with many others!

* Offices located at: 235 Peachtree St NE, (Suite 217) Atlanta, GA. 30303

* There’s TWO registration sessions weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm SHARP!

Central Casting Georgia

“MacGyver” (TV) macatl@centralcasting.com

(Seeking Fresh Faces)

* Hot/Sexy Looking Younger Men & Women (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Put “Hot/Sexy Woman, or Hot/Sexy Man” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“Cherry Blue” (Film) Savannah@CentralCasting.com

(Seeking Fresh Faces)

* Latino Men & Women for a shoot in Savannah, GA. 18yrs & Older

* Put “Latino Woman, or Latino Man” in subject line.

Get Scene Studios

(Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” August Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* Put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* Fit/In-Shape Muscular Men – w/a six pack. (All Ethnicities) 18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com

Catrett & Associates Casting

(Casting Multiple Projects)

“FATHOM” (Film) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(Military Personnel for Multiple Projects)

* Men & Women w/Actual Military Experience from ANY Branch of the Armed Forces

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “Real Military Man, or Real Military Woman” in the subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

(Casting Multiple Projects)

“FATHOM” (Film) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(SUBMARINE CREW)

* Seeking: Men & Women to portray a Crew on a Sub 18yrs & Older

* Military Hair for Both Men and Women – Men must be clean shaven.

* IMPORTANT!!! – Shouldn’t be afraid of Tight Spaces.

* Shoots: Saturday Aug. 22nd, 23rd, and 24th (Must be available for all 3 dates)

* Put “DIVE” in the subject line

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (Court TV/Season 5)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: Thur November 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: http://www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience

Hylton Casting

“Couples Court with The Cutlers” (New Court TV Show)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: Thur September 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/couplescourtaudience/

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Untitled Upcoming Projects” (Film) EcaTVextras@gmail.com

* FRESH FACES ONLY – People who haven’t submitted for previous ECA projects.

* Men & Women – ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “Male Fresh Face, or Female Fressh Face” in subject line.