Candidate For Governor Stacey Abrams Says Stone Mountain Carving Has To Go

Like many before her, including the Atlanta NAACP, Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, is renewing the push for removal of the Confederate carving at Stone Mountain. Abrams is a democrat, and a former minority leader in the Georgia House of Representatives. She represented Atlanta, which is about 20 miles west of Stone Mountain Park, where the massive granite etching is situated. It includes images of Confederate war leaders Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee, and Stonewall Jackson. It was the pending removal of a statue of Lee that prompted protests by white supremacists and counter-protestors in Charlottesville, VA, on Saturday, August 12, 2017. Heather Heyer, a 32 year old counter-protestor, was killed when a man rammed a car into the crowd. Abrams says Charlottesville shows “there are those that are terrified of increasing diversity in our nation.” She adds, “they believe that anything that has gone wrong can be blamed on those that they consider ‘other’, and unfortunately they’ve taken their rhetoric and turned it to violence and become domestic terrorists much as they did during the Confederacy.” Abrams acknowledges the strides that have been made in Georgia. A statue of Civil Rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., will soon be placed on the grounds of the State Capitol, but Abrams says that’s not enough. “We have to do more than simply remove symbols, we have to remove the honoring that we have done of those symbols.”



Boynton Reports: Stacey Abrams Says Confederate Faces Should Be Removed