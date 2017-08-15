JAY-Z to Fans Suffering from Depression: ‘You Need Help’

By Jon Wiederhorn

JAY-Z has encouraged fans dealing with mental health issues to seek therapy.

Related: JAY-Z’s ‘MaNyfaCedGod’ Video Stars Lupita Nyong’o

“Three of your brothers are dead and your mother used to beat you. You need help,” he said on the most recent episode of his “Footnotes” video series. “Someone needs to talk you through why you’re feeling these feelings.”

While JAY-Z urged anyone feeling depressed, anxious, angry or suicidal to find a good psychiatrist, he admitted that there’s a stigma in the African-American community about therapists.

“We can’t go to get therapists,” he said, expressing the attitude of many who need help. “You crazy at that point. It’s like, ‘A psychiatrist? You crazy.’”

Watch a snippet of the latest “Footnotes” video here.