V-103 PEACE IN THE STREETS BACK TO SCHOOL BLOCK PARTY

PEACE IN THE STREETS BACK TO SCHOOL BLOCK PARTY

10 – 4pm SATURDAY, AUGUST 26th AT BESSIE BRANHAM PARK in the Kirkwood neighborhood of Atlanta

BASKETBALL + MUSIC + FAMILY FUN

11:00 AM – V-103 VS EVERYBODY KICK BALL GAME

1:00 PM – AEBL DUNK CONTEST

2:30 PM – STUDIO 11 FILMS PRESENTS PREMIER SCREENING OF “MISGUIDED BEHAVIOR”

Bring the kids out for a day of family fun in the park! Meet the V-103 crew, hang out with Harry the Hawk and The Hawks Cheerleaders, get free swag from the Peach State Health Plan mobile market, face painting, bounce houses and more!

V-103 wants to make the A-T-L “A No Place for Hate Zone” one community at a time. So come out and take the pledge to stop the violence and stop the bullying!