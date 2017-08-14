THE BIG TIGGER SHOW IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE STUDIO | Read More

V-103 PEACE IN THE STREETS BACK TO SCHOOL BLOCK PARTY

August 14, 2017 9:46 AM
Filed Under: community page

PEACE IN THE STREETS BACK TO SCHOOL BLOCK PARTY
10 – 4pm SATURDAY, AUGUST 26th AT BESSIE BRANHAM PARK in the Kirkwood neighborhood of Atlanta

BASKETBALL +  MUSIC + FAMILY FUN

11:00 AM  – V-103 VS EVERYBODY KICK BALL GAME

1:00 PM  – AEBL DUNK CONTEST

2:30 PM – STUDIO 11 FILMS PRESENTS PREMIER SCREENING OF “MISGUIDED BEHAVIOR”

Bring the kids out for a day of family fun in the park!  Meet the V-103 crew, hang out with Harry the Hawk and The Hawks Cheerleaders, get free swag from the Peach State Health Plan mobile market, face painting, bounce houses and more!

V-103 wants to make the A-T-L  “A No Place for Hate Zone” one community at a time. So come out and take the pledge to stop the violence and stop the bullying!

