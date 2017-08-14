Breakfast Is On Chick-fil-A

August 14, 2017 8:00 PM
Now there’s no excuse for not eating breakfast.

From the time your local Chick-fil-A restaurant opens Aug. 15 until 10:30 a.m., it will be giving away a four-count of Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Minis. (Say that five times fast!)

Actually, you don’t have to – all you have to do is walk in and get them. One entree per person, and you mut be present to claim. (Meaning you can’t send your friend to get yours).

An oh yeah, if for some reason you can’t make it to the store today, consider this a heads-up that Chick-fil-A will be giving away free breakfast again, Sept. 19.

