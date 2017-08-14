‘Power’ Moves, And Leaks: The Ryan Report

We know you’re reading this Ryan Report, STARZ Network – and we want a check, a cameo, something.

After all, it was just two editions ago that it was speculated out loud, that “Power” co-star, executive producer (and slick marketer) 50 Cent was probably behind the leaked last episodes of Season 4 of the hit series. Now Ryan Cameron is reporting this morning that the cable channel is indeed blaming him.

Related: The ‘Power’ Of Those Leaked Episodes

“He [doesn’t] know why they keep calling his phone,” Ryan said, referring to 50 Cent‘s post on Instagram. “It wasn’t him.”

And why would he? Well, as Ryan explains, when ‘Game of Thrones‘ was released by hackers there was a ratings spike.

Meanwhile, longtime ratings power Shonda Rhimes (“Scandal,” “How To Get Away With Murder“) is leaving ABC for a multiyear deal with the streaming service Netflix; which it with “understanding what she was looking for and providing her the means to accomplish it with a clear, fearless space for creators.”

“That’s interesting,” noted Jarard J. in as Wanda Smith recovers.

“That’s a lot of money,” added Ryan.