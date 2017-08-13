[VIDEO] Gospel News: Tina Campbell Admits To Trying To Take Husband’s Life

Mary Mary’s own, Tina Campbell, is joining her sister Erica by going solo. This past Friday, she released the video for her new single titled,“Too Hard Not To.”

The song is centered around the importance of forgiveness, which she also talks about during her web series that she does with her husband, Teddy Campbell, called “10 Minutes with Teddy and Tina.” In the video she does admit that she did try to take her husband’s life, due to his past infidelities. Check out the video below, for it has a very powerful message about forgiveness that you don’t want to miss.

Tina Campbell: “Too Hard Not To.”