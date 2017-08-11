The Conspiracy Theory Surrounding This Whole Usher STD Story: Trending Topics

In today’s episode of the ongoing saga that is Usher And The Growing Number Of People Accusing Him Of Exposing Them To A Sexually-Transmitted Disease, there are at least two new plot twists.

First, a woman who says she worked at the same Days Inn where the R&B superstar’s first public claimant, Quantasia Sharpton, says they had a sexual encounter, has told TMZ “she saw Usher come into the lobby,” Big Tigger said in today’s Trending Topics. “Sharpton came down, greeted the singer in the lobby and brought him to her room.”

Again, in case you’re just tuning in, “Usher’s side is saying that he never did it. She’s not his type. Etcetera, etcetera,” Tigger would like to remind you.

Then there’s this “conspiracy theory,” he continues, “that this may be a scandal to drum up some publicity for his new album, which he’s currently recording.”

(And when you think about it, when was the last time the public has been so anxious to hear ANYTHING from Usher? When he and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas broke up? And you remember what came after that – his biggest album to date – “Confessions.”)