JAY-Z has released the music video for “MaNyfaCedGod.”

The black and white clip stars actress Lupita Nyong’o, who won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2013 for her as Patsey in 12 Years a Slave.

The cut is the latest track from the veteran’s rapper’s new album 4:44, and like its predecessors, the video is a Tidal exclusive (at least for now).

Check out a preview below.