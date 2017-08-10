The ‘Power’ Of Those Leaked Episodes: The Ryan Report

August 10, 2017 7:15 AM By Ryan Cameron
Filed Under: Jarard J, Power, Ryan Cameron, Shanae Hall, The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith, The Ryan Report, Wanda Smith

Full disclosure, first: It’s hard not to suspect that this could be yet another slick way of 50 Cent to promote “Power.”

BUT, deep breath – here goes…Top “Power” fan Ryan Cameron struggled to have share today that the final three episodes of the hit show’s fourth season have been leaked, and STARZ is reportedly taking legal action against “whomever” did it.

Related: “Power’s” Omari Hardwick On The RCMS

It appears to be a breach in press screening room, Ryan continued, explaining that “somebody” probably shared the password to a screener, and while it was playing “someone” filmed it on their camera phone and posted it on social media.

“Now everybody who is bold enough has witnessed it,” Ryan declared.

But here’s why he’s ESPECIALLY upset: One of Ryan’s longtime friends posted a screenshot from one of the leaked episodes in which “a major person” in the cast is lying dead.

“I was so angry I called him,” Ryan conceded. “I said, ‘Why would you do this?!’ ”

“I’m not going any further than that, but I will say this: Dead wrong, bruh.” Literally.

More from Ryan Cameron
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network
Get Our Newsletter

Listen Live