The ‘Power’ Of Those Leaked Episodes: The Ryan Report

Full disclosure, first: It’s hard not to suspect that this could be yet another slick way of 50 Cent to promote “Power.”

BUT, deep breath – here goes…Top “Power” fan Ryan Cameron struggled to have share today that the final three episodes of the hit show’s fourth season have been leaked, and STARZ is reportedly taking legal action against “whomever” did it.

It appears to be a breach in press screening room, Ryan continued, explaining that “somebody” probably shared the password to a screener, and while it was playing “someone” filmed it on their camera phone and posted it on social media.

“Now everybody who is bold enough has witnessed it,” Ryan declared.

But here’s why he’s ESPECIALLY upset: One of Ryan’s longtime friends posted a screenshot from one of the leaked episodes in which “a major person” in the cast is lying dead.

“I was so angry I called him,” Ryan conceded. “I said, ‘Why would you do this?!’ ”

“I’m not going any further than that, but I will say this: Dead wrong, bruh.” Literally.