Brandy Vs. Monica (Yes, 19 Years After ‘The Boy Is Mine’) : Trending Topics

August 10, 2017 4:30 PM By Big Tigger
Filed Under: big tigger, brandy, monica, The Big Tigger Show, trending topics

What a way to pay tribute to Whitney Houston on what would have been the entertainment legend’s 55th birthday.

Sigh. In case you hadn’t heard – or wondered why “Brandy” and “Monica” were trending alongside Houston yesterday – Brandy posted that she was missing “my angel, my friend, my fairy God Mother.”

Related: A Conversation And Soul Session With Monica And Brandy

“And people jumped up in her comments saying all kinds of things!” Big Tigger shared in today’s Trending Topics. Keke Palmer came to her defense, including this comment: “Brandy slander? The first black Cover Girl? The first black Barbie doll? The one with the hit shows/albums. Internet has a short memory.”

“Apparently Brandy was paying attention as well,” Tigger continued, “got frustrated and clapped back at everybody – and particularly Monica’s fans!”

“Come getting your hating [expletive] pigeons and put them in their place,” she demanded of the fellow R&B singer who shares a lone GRAMMY with her (for their duet “The Boy Is Mine”).

“I’m not to be [expletive] with today!”

“Well damn Brandy,” Tigger added, “tell me how you really feel!”

More from Big Tigger
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network
Get Our Newsletter

Listen Live