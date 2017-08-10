Brandy Vs. Monica (Yes, 19 Years After ‘The Boy Is Mine’) : Trending Topics

What a way to pay tribute to Whitney Houston on what would have been the entertainment legend’s 55th birthday.

Sigh. In case you hadn’t heard – or wondered why “Brandy” and “Monica” were trending alongside Houston yesterday – Brandy posted that she was missing “my angel, my friend, my fairy God Mother.”

“And people jumped up in her comments saying all kinds of things!” Big Tigger shared in today’s Trending Topics. Keke Palmer came to her defense, including this comment: “Brandy slander? The first black Cover Girl? The first black Barbie doll? The one with the hit shows/albums. Internet has a short memory.”

“Apparently Brandy was paying attention as well,” Tigger continued, “got frustrated and clapped back at everybody – and particularly Monica’s fans!”

“Come getting your hating [expletive] pigeons and put them in their place,” she demanded of the fellow R&B singer who shares a lone GRAMMY with her (for their duet “The Boy Is Mine”).

“I’m not to be [expletive] with today!”

“Well damn Brandy,” Tigger added, “tell me how you really feel!”