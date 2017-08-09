THE BIG TIGGER SHOW IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE STUDIO | Read More

NFL Protest Planned As Show Of Support For Sidelined Quarterback

August 9, 2017 2:51 PM By Maria Boynton
Filed Under: colin kaepernick, nfl protest

As the start of the NFL football season approaches, momentum is building for a protest supporting free agent Colin Kapernick and against the National Football League. Many believe (130 thousand have reportedly signed a change.org petition) that Kaepernick’s act of kneeling during the National Anthem is the reason he has not been signed to play for any NFL team this upcoming season. Kaepernick says he is protesting against racial injustice and police brutality. Supporters of the sidelined quarterback think he should be signed to a team and be allowed to play.

kaepernick NFL Protest Planned As Show Of Support For Sidelined Quarterback

A “United We Stand” rally is planned August 23, 2017, in support of NFL free agent Colin Kaepernick outside NFL headquarters in New York. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)


I talked with Atlanta community activist, and Spelman College student, Mary-Pat Hector. She is one of the organizers of the NFL protest that is planned in Atlanta on September 17.

