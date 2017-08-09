NFL Protest Planned As Show Of Support For Sidelined Quarterback

As the start of the NFL football season approaches, momentum is building for a protest supporting free agent Colin Kapernick and against the National Football League. Many believe (130 thousand have reportedly signed a change.org petition) that Kaepernick’s act of kneeling during the National Anthem is the reason he has not been signed to play for any NFL team this upcoming season. Kaepernick says he is protesting against racial injustice and police brutality. Supporters of the sidelined quarterback think he should be signed to a team and be allowed to play.



Boynton Reports: Mary-Pat Hector Talks About Atlanta NFL Protest

I talked with Atlanta community activist, and Spelman College student, Mary-Pat Hector. She is one of the organizers of the NFL protest that is planned in Atlanta on September 17.