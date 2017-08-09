Casting Call for 8/9 – 16 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office

Get the latest street closings for filming in Atlanta by clicking the button below:

.

Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@cbsradio.com

To submit yourself for these jobs, follow THESE INSTRUCTIONS:

.

Catrett & Associates Casting

(Casting Multiple Projects)

“FATHOM” (Film) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(MARINE SECURITY)

* Seeking: Men & Women to portray Marine Security 18yrs & Older

* MEN must be clean shaven w/a Military-Style haircut

* Shoots: Monday & Tuesday August 14th & 15th – Fitting tomorrow Aug. 10th

* Put “ROYAL BLUE” in the subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

(Casting Multiple Projects)

“FATHOM” (Film) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(ADMIRAL’S PHOTO DOUBLE)

* Seeking: Caucasian Male w/Grey Hair – 35 – 55yrs

* Ht. 5’10”- 6’0” // Wt. 160ish lbs – Wardrobe Sizes: 38 – 40R Jacket & 32 Waist

* In Your Submission – Please list experience as “Stand-In” or “Photo-Double”

* Shoots: Saturday Aug. 12th, Monday Aug. 14th & Tuesday Aug. 15th

* Put “COMMAND” in the subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

(Casting Multiple Projects)

“TAG” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(1980’s House Party People – Fresh Faces Only)

* Seeking Men & Women w/a Conservative 1980’s look (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: Wednesday August 16th

* Put “TOTALLY” in the subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

(Casting Multiple Projects)

“TAG” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(FACULTY – Fresh Faces Please)

* Seeking: Men & Women to portray a High School Faculty – Principal, Teachers, Etc.

* Males must be Clean-Cut (All Ethnicities) 30 – 50+yrs

* Shoots: Wednesday August 16th

* Put “TEACHERS” in the subject line

Marinella – Hume Casting

“Originals” (TV) Mhc.originals@gmail.com

* REAL Caricature Artist w/their own supplies. (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: This Friday Aug. 11th in Madison, GA.

* Put “Caricature Artist” in Subject line

Central Casting Georgia

“Dumplin” (Film)

(Starring: Jennifer Aniston)

***MUST BE REGISTERED TO SUBMIT!!!

* Beauty Queens: Young, Beautiful, Model types will FULL Pageant Gown and Regalia If you have a performing skill or talent with props, even better…. 16 – 18yrs

* Drag Queens: Performers will Full Drag Makeup and Outfits….18yrs & Older

* Blonde Texas Moms: Big Blonde Hair….Late 20’s – 50’s

* Small Town America types: ALL Shapes, Sizes, & Ethnicities….18yrs & Older

* Asian & Hispanic Men & Women….18yrs & Older

Please come by the Central Casting Office and Register in the look that fits you best!!

* Registration is FREE – You’re then eligible for this project along with many others!

* Offices located at: 235 Peachtree St NE, (Suite 217) Atlanta, GA. 30303

* There’s TWO registration sessions weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm SHARP!

Central Casting Georgia

“MacGyver” (TV) macatl@centralcasting.com

(Seeking Fresh Faces)

* Seeking: Male & Female “EURO” Types (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Put “Male Euro type, or Female Euro type” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“Mary Lou” (Film) MaryLou@CentralCasting.com

(Seeking Fresh Faces)

* Asian (Specifically Japanese) Men/Women 18yrs & Older

* Put “Asian Man, or Women” in subject line.

Get Scene Studios

(Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” August Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* Put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* In-Shape Sexy Women – Lingerie Model types (All Ethnicities) 18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Untitled Upcoming Projects” (Film) EcaTVextras@gmail.com

* FRESH FACES ONLY – People who haven’t submitted for previous ECA projects.

* Men & Women – ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “Male Fresh Face, or Female Fressh Face” in subject line.

Casting TaylorMade

“Kevin (probably) Saves the World” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(FRESH FACES PLEASE)

* Seeking: Hispanic & Asian Men, Women, and Kids 1 – 100yrs

* Put “Hispanic or Asian Man, Woman, or kid” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Untitled 1980’s Projects” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Seeking: FRESH FACES)

* Seeking: Men & Women w/experience as a “Real Lumberjack” 18yrs & Older

* Put “Lumberjack” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Untitled 1980’s Projects” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Seeking: FRESH FACES)

* Men/Women to portray Media Types – Reporters, Photographers, Etc. 18yrs & Older

* Men/Women to portray Government Officials – Senators, Lobbyist, Etc. 18yrs & Older

* Lots of Asian Men & Women of All Shapes & Sizes 18yrs & Older

* Put “News Media, Government Official, Asian Man or Woman” in subject line

WSA Casting

“Untitled Feature Film Project (Film) NEAExtras@gmail.com

* Seeking: Caucasian Men, Women, Kids – Families Welcome to Submit 6 – 65yrs

* Put “NEA Extras” in subject line.

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (Court TV/Season 5)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: Thur November 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: http://www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience

Hylton Casting

“Couples Court with The Cutlers” (New Court TV Show)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: Thur September 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/couplescourtaudience/