‘This Isn’t A Surprise That That’s Probably Not Usher’s Target’: The Ryan Report

Two hays have passed since celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom gathered the media to announce she was representing three more people suing Usher for allegedly exposing them to a sexually-transmitted disease – and the R&B superstar STILL hasn’t said one word, publicly.

Behind the scenes, however, the 38-year-old husband and father of two has supposedly commented on the one of the trio who appeared at the press conference: “Mmmmmm…No, that’s not my type,” Ryan Cameron summarized.

“This isn’t a surprise that that’s probably not Usher’s target, in the audience,” added FOX 5 anchor Cynne Simpson, a guest co-host today on The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith as Wanda recovers.

“She says he picked her out of the audience, got her number and went over to the hotel room,” Ryan reiterated to her and Jarard J.

Meanwhile, Ryan continued in today’s Ryan Report, “according to TMZ [that public accuser] Quantasa Sharpton is delusional.”

And not surprisingly, Bloom is coming to Sharpton’s defense, claiming that the accuser posting “I need money” shortly before making her public assertion “has nothing to do with Usher.”

“It’s not a crime to be poor in America,” Ryan reported Bloom saying.”Most people need money.”

“The timing’s suspicious though,” noted Simpson.