2 Chainz Drops ‘Door Swangin’ Music Video

By Abby Hassler

2 Chainz dropped his new music video for his latest Pretty Girls Like Trap Music track “Door Swangin” today (August 9). In the video, the rapper invites fans and pretty women into his pink trap house.

Related: Kendrick Lamar Joined Onstage by 2 Chainz & Travis Scott

Directed by H Dot Ross, the visual shows off the exterior and interior of the Atlanta native’s hot pink, graffitied house, which appears on the cover art for his latest album. Inside, Chainz and his friends throw around cash and have a good time.