Usher Accuser Under Scrutiny, Herself: Trending Topics

Yesterday a woman going by the name Quantasia Sharpton revealed herself as one of three more people accusing Usher of exposing them to a sexually-transmitted disease, and today some on social media are trying to reveal – and tear down – Sharpton.

First, some commenters are saying her last name is actually Owens. Then at least one of what seem to be her social media accounts is under the name Angel Valentino. And let’s just say WHOMEVER the person is actually commented shortly before Monday’s national debut of sorts that she is “enjoying my last couple of hours as a regular girl” and “I need some money.”

“Who puts these things up and then goes for a press conference about a disease that they did not contract from an alleged sexual encounter that may or may not have happened?!” Big Tigger wondered aloud in today’s Trending Topics.

Meanwhile, blogger Sandra Rose is reporting that “Usher is ready to lawyer up” for a defamation case.

Adds Tigger: “[There’s been] nothing official out of the Usher camp. No official statements. No ‘HELL NO this ain’t true.’ No, ‘Yes, I did it.’ Nothing. So we’re just kind of waiting to see what happens.”