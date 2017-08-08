THE BIG TIGGER SHOW IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE STUDIO | Read More

Boynton Reports: Her Lawyer Says Woman Beaten By DeKalb Cop Has A Story To Tell

August 8, 2017 12:23 PM By Maria Boynton
When I asked Attorney Robert James about his initial thought upon seeing the Katie McCrary video, his smile turned upside down. “Broke my heart, and then you become angry”, said James. He says he felt “somebody needs to help her”. So, when he was presented with the opportunity to represent Katie in the case against her, he says it was “a blessing”. He has taken the case pro bono.

Video on YouTube shows Dekalb County Police Officer P.J. Larscheid striking Katie McCrary on June 4, 2017. (Credit: YouTube)


McCrary is charged with solicitation and obstruction in the incident on June 4 at a gas station on Glenwood Road in DeKalb County (GA). A video that shows the arresting officer, P.J.Larscheid, repeatedly hitting McCrary with his metal baton has been viewed widely on social media.

