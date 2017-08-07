RAMONA DEBREAUX'S DAY PARTY IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE DJ BOOTH |

Yung Mazi Gunned Down

August 7, 2017 12:58 PM By Maria Boynton
Filed Under: yung mazi

Family, friends, and fans of Atlanta (GA) rapper Yung Mazi are mourning, as Atlanta police search for his killer. Mazi, whose real name was Jibril Abdur-Rahman, was shot and killed around 9:00 last night outside a pizza eatery in the Kirkwood neighborhood of southeast Atlanta.

yung mazi death 2 Yung Mazi Gunned Down

A crime scene investigation tent stands above the white sedan that Atlanta rapper Yung Mazi was traveling in. He was shot and killed Sunday night outside a pizza restaurant in the Kirkwood neighborhood of southeast Atlanta. (Credit: @cbs46mark)

Police say they received a call about 10 to 25 gunshots at the scene. It happened outside the Urban Pie pizza restaurant located on Hosea L. Williams Drive. The business is across from a police precinct.

Mazi was known for his collaborations with rappers Rich Homie Quan and Yung Thug.

When he survived a shooting at a Buckhead Waffle House in December, Yung Mazi tweeted “God made me bulletproof”. He had also claimed to have been shot a dozen times, and even directed his fans on Twitter to a video titled “Take My Life”.

