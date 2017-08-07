Usher’s STD Accusations Multiply: The Ryan Report

August 7, 2017 7:15 AM By Ryan Cameron
As Usher continues to remain silent as to whether he has a sexually-transmitted disease, his accusers are not.

Celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom (daughter of even more renowned lawyer Gloria Allred) is expected to hold a news conference today in New York about her plans to file suit in California on behalf of three claimants, against Atlanta’s R&B superstar.

All three – two women and a man – “claim to have had sexual contact with Usher after 2012, after he failed to warn them that he had an STD,” Ryan Cameron said in today’s Ryan Report.

In California, Ryan continued, “individuals who know they have an STD are guilty of a misdemeanor if they don’t disclose their status to partners before engaging in sex acts.”

This news comes a month after it was disclosed that Usher reportedly reached an out-of-court settlement in 2012 to pay a woman more than $1 million for allegedly giving her herpes.

