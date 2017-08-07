Savage Family Ups Legal Ante To Get Daughter Away From R. Kelly: Trending Topics

August 7, 2017 4:30 PM By Ryan Cameron
The Savage family claiming that their daughter is being held against her will in R. Kelly‘s alleged “sex cult” has taken another step towards bringing her back home.

Out of “concern for her health and safety” – Big Tigger reported in today’s Trending Topics – the Savages have retained two local attorneys to help secure her return from the R&B superstar.

(Again, one of the many curious things about this matter is not only has the daughter spoken out and claimed she is not being held against her will, she is 21).

“I don’t know how you make somebody go home if they don’t want to go home,” Tigger added. “And [they’re] an adult.”

Meanwhile Kelly just posted a video “calling BS” on reports that his concerts are being canceled because of the “sex cult” story. (And last we checked, his Atlanta show at the end of this month is still on).

