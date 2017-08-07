RAMONA DEBREAUX'S DAY PARTY IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE DJ BOOTH |

Boynton Reports: Mother Questions Why Son Was Shot 76 Times.

August 7, 2017 12:09 PM By Maria Boynton
Filed Under: fulton county district attorney, jomarian robinson, u.s. marshals

When I spoke to Monteria Robinson, she, and her attorney Mawuli Mel Davis, were preparing for an August 5, 2017, rally and march outside the Fulton County Courthouse in downtown Atlanta (GA).
They are calling for justice in the death of her son Jomarian Robinson a year ago. The 26 year old was shot 76 times, according to Davis. He’d apparently been cornered by U.S. Marshals. The lawmen reportedly were serving an arrest warrant when it all went down at an apartment in East Point (GA).

