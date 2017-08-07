Beyoncé & Kelly Rowland Take Blue Ivy to Kendrick Lamar Show

By Hayden Wright

Beyoncé and fellow Destiny’s Child alumna Kelly Rowland went to a Kendrick Lamar concert together last night, but there’s more—Bey brought her five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy. Kendrick was in Las Vegas for his DAMN. Tour, featuring Travis Scott and D.R.A.M.

Fans on the ground couldn’t resist snapping some photos of the family (plus Kelly) during their night on the town. Bey’s quality time with Blue Ivy comes shortly after welcoming two new members of the Knowles-Carter family, twins Rumi and Sir.

Was Blue filling in for Michelle Williams? See some pictures from the evening here: