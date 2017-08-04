Mobb Deep Rapper Prodigy’s Official Cause of Death Revealed

By Abby Hassler

Mobb Deep rapper Prodigy passed away June 20 at a Las Vegas hospital after arriving to receive treatment after a flare of up his sickle cell anemia during a performance. He was just 42.

The Clark County Medical Examiner has now released its determination regarding the nature of the rapper’s death, as confirmed to USA Today by Shayla Pitre, a clerical assistant at the agency. The official cause of death is accidental choking.

TMZ previously reported that the rapper had choked on an egg, while seeking treatment in the hospital.