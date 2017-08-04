THE BIG TIGGER SHOW IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE STUDIO | Read More

Mobb Deep Rapper Prodigy’s Official Cause of Death Revealed

The official cause of death is accidental choking. August 4, 2017 1:02 PM
Filed Under: Prodigy
Photo: Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

By Abby Hassler

Mobb Deep rapper Prodigy passed away June 20 at a Las Vegas hospital after arriving to receive treatment after a flare of up his sickle cell anemia during a performance. He was just 42.

Related:50 Cent, LL Cool J & Havoc Attend Prodigy’s NYC Memorial

The Clark County Medical Examiner has now released its determination regarding the nature of the rapper’s death, as confirmed to USA Today by Shayla Pitre, a clerical assistant at the agency. The official cause of death is accidental choking.

TMZ previously reported that the rapper had choked on an egg, while seeking treatment in the hospital.

 

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network

Listen Live