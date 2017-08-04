Ice Cube Slams Trump on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

By Hayden Wright

Last night, Ice Cube appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to discuss his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Donald Trump and the 25th-anniversary re-release of Death Certificate. Cube described how growing up on the West Coast informed his perspective on the Walk of Fame.

“It’s amazing—as a kid I remember going to school and having to walk through Hollywood, seeing all the stars… Never thought in a million years that I’d get one down there,” he said.

Cube also discussed performing at a recent Dave Chappelle show at Madison Square Garden. During Fallon’s monologue, the host discussed Lara Trump’s new streaming program “Real News” which parrots the achievements of her father-in-law, President Donald Trump. A clever editor spliced Lara’s statements with Cube’s reaction shots:

“There’s so much fake news out there, we wanted to give you a glimpse into his week,” Lara says.

“Let me guess—his ass went golfing,” Cube shoots back.

“There have been almost 800,000 new jobs in this country since Donald Trump took office.”

“Because he keeps f—— firing people.”

Watch Cube’s appearance on The Tonight Show here: