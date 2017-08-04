Chris Brown Drops ‘Pills & Automobiles’ with Yo Gotti & Kodak Black

By Abby Hassler

Chris Brown dropped his latest hit “Pills & Automobiles” today (Aug. 4) with Yo Gotti, A Boogie wit da Hoodie and Kodak Black. The single is not included on Brown’s upcoming Heartbreak on a Full Moon record.

During the track, Brown muses about being with multiple women and getting high: “I’m tryna smoke, tryna get high, see it in my eye/ I know she playin’ both sides, that bitch tellin’ lies/ But my d— gave her a high, she down for the ride/ Them hatin’ n—– kill the vibe, you can live your life.”

Yo Gotti, A Boogie and Kodak Black later trade verses as they brag about hot women, cool cars, hot woman expensive jewelry and hot women.

