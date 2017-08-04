Bobby V’s ‘Shout-Out To All My Haters’: The Ryan Report

Bobby V is ending what may be the most scandal-ridden week of his two decade-career with a videotaped “shout-out to all my haters.”

In the post, the R&B singer/reality show star claiming to being exploited by a transgender person, notes that while great attention has been paid to a video of him running away from that person, undressed, his Bobby V Foundation has helped more than 15 students graduate from college.

“How many haters done did that?!” V asks in the post Ryan Cameron shared in today’s Ryan Report. “Let’s talk about THAT! Let’s repost THAT! And I cant get noooobody to come out and cover that?!”

“If y’all took as much time making memes as you did doing something constructive, there’d be a lot of rich black folk out there. That’s real talk.”