What R. Kelly Could Face When He Comes To Atlanta: The Ryan Report

R. Kelly concerts have been canceled in Los Angeles, Dallas and Baton Rouge – but Atlanta is welcoming the embattled R&B superstar to a venue sold to capacity AND possible picket signs.

Following what was described as “community input,” Fulton County Commissioners have charged their attorney to issue a letter asking that Kelly Aug. 25 performance at Wolf Creek Amphitheater be called off, or face possible protest. The part-time Atlantan is currently facing allegations of having a “sex cult.”

Related: Family of Alleged R. Kelly “Sex Cult” Member Gives Its Side To The Ryan Cameron Morning Show With Wanda Smith

Representatives of the show promoter Live Nation told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution “the concert is going on as planned,” Ryan Cameron said in today’s Ryan Report.

“If Atlanta says we want you here,” Shanae Hall added, “then how do you stop that?!”