The Problems With Watching ‘Insecure’: The Ryan Report

It started with the tweets from people upset with Ryan Cameron because they were late for work binge-watching his new, ravenous television recommendation, “Insecure.”

Then CBS46 anchor Sharon Reed added that he “sounds like a pusher” when he talks about the hit HBO show.

And Ryan’s whole reason for bringing “Insecure” up – this morning, at least– was that Dominique Perry being is apparently “so believable in her character [Tasha] she’s getting hate mail! People are failing to be able to separate real life from the TV.

“She said she got something that said, ‘You know I want to fight you.’ ”

By the time this conversation between Ryan, Reed and Jarard J was over it had ricocheted from TV and movie characters who were a bit TOO real to those who deserved “extension cord whoopings!” (Jarard’s words).

No wonder Ryan seems to get a bit flummoxed around the 2:00 mark in the video above.

Then again, did we mention CBS46 anchor Sharon Reed was here?!