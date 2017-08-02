Sharon Reed And That Longtime LeBron James Rumor: A Ryan Cameron Morning Show With Wanda Smith EXCLUSIVE

Ryan Cameron just got right to it.

“What’s the biggest rumor you’ve heard about yourself?” he asked CBS46 anchor Sharon Reed, on The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith today as Wanda recuperates.

“What’s the biggest rumor you’ve heard about me?” Reed shot right back.

“Oh, you’ve had a baby with LeBron [James].”

“You know, I’ve never talked about that,” Reed replied. But then, with calming news anchor ease, she did: “The reason, I guess until now, that I’ve never talked about it is because I’m big on not just being authentic – I think that’s why I resonate with viewers, you know, there’s always more work to do – but I don’t own other people’s [pauses]. I own my own mess.”

“Do I know LeBron? No.”

“Probably had more conversations with his now-wife, under the tunnel, than him,” she continued. “It’s trash perpetuated by people who want it to be true… That’s a sexy thing for them to think. It’s a way they think to put me down. I can think of worse things you can say about somebody than, ‘She has a baby with an international basketball star.’ If it’s true, it’s true. It’s not.”

– Sonia Murray, CBS Local