Casting Call for 8/2 – 9 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office
.
.
Catrett & Associates Casting
(Casting Multiple Projects)
“TAG” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(Seeking Cars 1984 or Earlier)
* Seeking: Vintage Vehicles from 1984 & Earlier
* Include in Submission: Your Pics, Pics of Vehicle(s) w/Year, Make & Model
* Shoots: Tuesday August 18th
* Put “RESTORE” in the subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
(Casting Multiple Projects)
“TAG” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(1980’s House Party People – Fresh Faces Only)
* Seeking Men & Women w/a Conservative 1980’s look (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: Wednesday August 16th
* Put “TOTALLY” in the subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
(Casting Multiple Projects)
“TAG” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(FACULTY – Fresh Faces Only)
* Intelligent Looking – Business type Men & Women (All Ethnicities) 30yrs & Older
* Shoots: Wednesday August 16th
* Put “SCHOLAR” in the subject line
Tammy Smith Casting
“The 15:17 to Paris” (Film) projects1@TSCasting.com
(Clint Eastwood Project)
* Men & Women that own a “Vespa” / “Scooter” (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Include in your submission: Pics of yourself, the Scooter, and it’s Year, Make & Model
* Put “SCOOTER” in subject line
Cab Casting
“Step Up” (TV) StepUpExtras@gmail.com
(Seeking: Millennials)
* Caucasian Men/Women for a BIG Party Scene 18 – 35yrs
* Shoots: Next Mon (8/7), Tues (8/8), Wed (8/9) – Must be available All 3 Days
* Put “Party Scene” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
“Dumplin” (Film)
(Starring: Jennifer Aniston)
***MUST BE REGISTERED TO SUBMIT!!!
* Beauty Queens: Young, Beautiful, Model types will FULL Pageant Gown and Regalia If you have a performing skill or talent with props, even better…. 16 – 18yrs
* Drag Queens: Performers will Full Drag Makeup and Outfits….18yrs & Older
* Blonde Texas Moms: Big Blonde Hair….Late 20’s – 50’s
* Small Town America types: ALL Shapes, Sizes, & Ethnicities….18yrs & Older
* Asian & Hispanic Townspeople….18yrs & Older
Please come by the Central Casting Office and Register in the look that fits you best!!
* Registration is FREE – You’re then eligible for this project along with many others!
* Offices located at: 235 Peachtree St NE, (Suite 217) Atlanta, GA. 30303
* There’s TWO registration sessions weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm SHARP!
Central Casting Georgia
“Umpire” (Film) umpire@centralcasting.com
(Stand-Ins & Photo Double – Pays more $$$)
* Seeking: Tall Older Men 6’6” to 7’1” (All Ethnicities) 70yrs & Older
* Shoots for 7 Weeks – MUST have open availability.
* Put “TALL OLDER MAN” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
“Umpire” (Film) umpire@centralcasting.com
* Seeking: Men 6’3” & Taller to portray “Basketball Players” and “Basketball Fans”
* (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: In August & September
* Put “BASKETBALL PLAYER, or BASKETBALL FAN” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
“Mary Lou” (Film) MaryLou@CentralCasting.com
(Seeking Fresh Faces)
* Asian (Specifically Japanese) Men/Women 18yrs & Older
* Put “Asian Man, or Women” in subject line.
Get Scene Studios
(Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: The “GSS” August Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com
* Put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line
Marion Designs
Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)
* In Shape – “Curvy Women & Muscular Men” 18 – 35yrs
* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Untitled Upcoming Project” (Film) EcaTVextras@gmail.com
* In Shape Men & Women w/legit Firearms Experience.
* PLEASE…list your experience w/firearms in your submission email.
* Put “FIREARM” in subject line.
Casting TaylorMade
“Kevin (probably) Saves the World” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
(Seeking FRESH FACES PLEASE)
* Men/Women of various ethnicities – Hispanic, Middle Eastern, Asian 18yrs & Older
* Put “Hispanic, Middle Eastern, Asian Man or Woman” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Untitled 1980’s Projects” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
(Seeking: FRESH FACES)
* Men w/Long, Big 80’s Hair Style 18yrs & Older
* Women w/Shorter Hair Style – Bangs are a Plus 18yrs & Older
* Put “Man w/80’s hair, or Woman w/Shorter hair” in subject line
WSA Casting
“Untitled Feature Film Project”
* Seeking Women of various Ethnicities & Hair styles to fill Multiple roles 18yrs & Older
* For list of Roles and How to Submit, Please visit the “WSA Facebook Page”
Hylton Casting
“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (Court TV/Season 5)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Shoots: Thur November 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit: http://www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience
Hylton Casting
“Couples Court with The Cutlers” (New Court TV Show)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Shoots: Thur September 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit:
http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/couplescourtaudience/