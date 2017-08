Amerigroup Community Care Events for August

Each month Amerigroup throws great events in your community! See below for what’s going on this month.

8/2/17 12pm – 12pm: Summer Fun Day – Skate Towne 5570 Old National Hwy Atlanta, GA 30349

8/2/17 4pm – 6pm: Amerigroup Summer Tour – Skate Night at Sparkles Family Fun Center! 666 Smyrna Hill Drive, Smyrna GA 30080

8/3/17 3:30pm – 5:30pm: Amerigroup Summer Tour – GAME NIGHT AT STARS AND STRIKES! 1741 Mountain Industrial Blvd. Stone Mountain, GA 30083

8/4/17 2pm – 4pm: Style Tour – East Athens Community Center 400 McKinley Drive Athens GA 30601

FREE POPULAR FASHION Ts OR UNIFORM SHIRTS & SOCKS (WHILE SUPPLIES LAST)

8/9/17 5pm – 7pm: Style Tour – Oak Hill, Child and Family Adolescent Center 2805 Metropolitan Pkwy Atlanta GA 30315

FREE POPULAR FASHION Ts OR UNIFORM SHIRTS & SOCKS (WHILE SUPPLIES LAST)

8/13/17 12pm – 2pm: Style Tour – Delray Farms 2518 E Walnut Ave Dalton GA 30721

FREE POPULAR FASHION Ts OR UNIFORM SHIRTS & SOCKS (WHILE SUPPLIES LAST)

8/15/17 5:30pm – 7:30pm: Style Tour – South Cobb Recreation Center 875 Six Flags Drive Austell, GA 30168

FREE POPULAR FASHION Ts OR UNIFORM SHIRTS & SOCKS (WHILE SUPPLIES LAST)