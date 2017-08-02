Amber Rose Defends ‘Ugly’ Philadelphia Comments

By Rahul Lal

No stranger to the headlines, Amber Rose has been defending comments she felt were misconstrued and taken out of context during a recent interview with the Drink Champs podcast. People are saying Amber dissed the people of Philadelphia by calling them ugly. On the latest episode of Loveline, Rose addressed those comments.

“Shoutout to everyone in Philly. Shoutout to all the beautiful women in Philly, which I never said you’re ugly. I would say I’m ugly before I say anyone else is ugly,” she began. “It makes me sad because I go back to my neighborhood, I go back to my city, I show love. For people who I grew up with to say stuff like that, it’s like yo, we were cool for my entire life.”

“I wanted to be brown skinned, I wanted to be dark skinned, I was the different one in my school. If I went to an all-white school, I would’ve been different to them as well,” she continued. “It would’ve been a different situation but I was always different and that’s what I was saying in the interview. Either way, I was different and people treated me different.”

