RAMONA DEBREAUX'S DAY PARTY IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE DJ BOOTH |

Ramona DeBreaux’s Crunchy Asian Salad with Wayfield Foods

August 1, 2017 9:42 AM By Ramona DeBreaux

I just LOVE  big fresh salad for a meal, but the standard iceberg and ranch salad can be so b-o-r-i-n-g!  I’m taking some eastern influence and dressing up an amazing crunchy Asian salad that your family is going to love!  Go to www.wayfieldfoods.com to find your nearest store and check out what’s on sale…and remember…eat better and spend less at Wayfield Foods!

Ingredients:

  • Cole slaw mix
  • Sliced almonts
  • Roasted cashews
  • Sliced green onions
  • Mandarin oranges
  • Crispy wonton strips (or crispy noodles)
  • Avocado
  • Sliced mango
  • Edamame
  • Avocado oil
  • Rice vinegar
  • Honey (or your desired sweetener)
  • Soy sauce
  • Toasted sesame oil

Directions:

  • Combine rice wine vinegar, avocado oil, soy sauce, toasted sesame oil and honey
  • Base bowl with cole slaw mix
  • Add mango, avocado, green onion, Mandarin oranges, sliced almonds and cashews
  • Top with crispy wontons
  • Top with salad dressing
  • Toss and enjoy!

Grab these ingredients from your friends at Wayfield Foods!

More from Ramona DeBreaux
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network
Get Our Newsletter

Listen Live