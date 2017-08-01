Ramona DeBreaux’s Crunchy Asian Salad with Wayfield Foods

I just LOVE big fresh salad for a meal, but the standard iceberg and ranch salad can be so b-o-r-i-n-g! I’m taking some eastern influence and dressing up an amazing crunchy Asian salad that your family is going to love! Go to www.wayfieldfoods.com to find your nearest store and check out what’s on sale…and remember…eat better and spend less at Wayfield Foods!
Ingredients:
- Cole slaw mix
- Sliced almonts
- Roasted cashews
- Sliced green onions
- Mandarin oranges
- Crispy wonton strips (or crispy noodles)
- Avocado
- Sliced mango
- Edamame
- Avocado oil
- Rice vinegar
- Honey (or your desired sweetener)
- Soy sauce
- Toasted sesame oil
Directions:
- Combine rice wine vinegar, avocado oil, soy sauce, toasted sesame oil and honey
- Base bowl with cole slaw mix
- Add mango, avocado, green onion, Mandarin oranges, sliced almonds and cashews
- Top with crispy wontons
- Top with salad dressing
- Toss and enjoy!
Grab these ingredients from your friends at Wayfield Foods!