Ramona DeBreaux’s Crunchy Asian Salad with Wayfield Foods

I just LOVE big fresh salad for a meal, but the standard iceberg and ranch salad can be so b-o-r-i-n-g! I'm taking some eastern influence and dressing up an amazing crunchy Asian salad that your family is going to love!

Ingredients:

Cole slaw mix

Sliced almonts

Roasted cashews

Sliced green onions

Mandarin oranges

Crispy wonton strips (or crispy noodles)

Avocado

Sliced mango

Edamame

Avocado oil

Rice vinegar

Honey (or your desired sweetener)

Soy sauce

Toasted sesame oil

Directions:

Combine rice wine vinegar, avocado oil, soy sauce, toasted sesame oil and honey

Base bowl with cole slaw mix

Add mango, avocado, green onion, Mandarin oranges, sliced almonds and cashews

Top with crispy wontons

Top with salad dressing

Toss and enjoy!

