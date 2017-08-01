About That Bobby Valentino Video…The Ryan Report

Guess there’s no more guessing if that was Bobby Valentino in that salacious video that surfaced days ago, as not only is the R&B singer offering his side of the story, HIS story is he’s being victimized.

A representative told TMZ Valentino – who also goes by Bobby V – “denies the person he hooked up with over the weekend was a prostitute, and said he is now being extorted after the person filming realized who he was,” Ryan Cameron said in today’s Ryan Report.

“Misrepresentation and deception were maliciously used to target Valentino,” the spokesperson insisted, adding that they plan to report the extortion attempt to law enforcement.

“He also says that Bobby had no idea that the woman was transgender.”

“[There’s] just so much to it,” Ryan mused aloud. “It’s just so much…”

“I like Bobby Valentino, but I gotta say: How great must it be that you take your shoes off?

“Is that Winnie The Pooh style, when you just have on a shirt?!”