Kodak Black Recruits Future for ‘Boost My Ego’

By Hayden Wright

Kodak Black recently announced that his next mixtape will be a follow-up to his 2013 debut Project Baby. For Project Baby 2, he recruited Future as the special guest for “Boost My Ego,” which just dropped. Though no release date has been announced for Project Baby 2, Kodak has begun teasing it on social media and “Boost My Ego” will serve as an excellent teaser for what’s to come.

Kodak produced the track with Wheezy and, Fader notes, the two have a history of working together. They collaborated on “Conscience” from Black’s 2017 album Painting Pictures. Listen to “Boost My Ego” here: