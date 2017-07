In today’s Trending Topics, we dive into the the feelings of some hurt Nicki Minaj exes. In keeping with the theme of his new album, Wins & Losses, Meek Mill proclaims that his breakup with Minaj was definitely a loss. Not to be outdone in the In My Feelings Olympics, Safaree Samuels also spoke out about Nicki in a recent tweet.

There is a lot of sharing going on this week regarding missing Nicki. We can only hope that this translates into some music à la 4:44.