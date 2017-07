Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna have released the music video for the collaborative track “Loyalty.”

Related: Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Katy Perry Lead VMA Nominees

The special effects-heavy video begins with Lamar sitting in a chair, blindfolded and surrounded by beautiful women then moves to a cool visual effect that features dancers being consumed by city streets. Later in the video, Lamar dangles Rihanna off a high rise and kills his alter ego.

Check out the wild new clip below: