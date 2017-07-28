Jaden Smith Hits the Desert in ‘Watch Me’ Video

Jaden Smith has released a music video for his new track “Watch Me.”

The visual features Jaden, decked out in black leather, driving a vintage Pontiac Firebird to a trippy color shifting desert.

“Watch me, watch me, watch me, do this you see me dancin like I’m Elvis,” he sing/raps. “Just tell your man that it’s all in the pelvis, look,

watch me, watch me, watch me, do this, since 2012 I been the coolest, if you do not get it my n—- you foolish.

It was announced earlier today that Smith will be one of the support acts for Fall Out Boy’s fall tour dates.

Check out Jaden’s new video below.