Drake’s Thirsty Thief Returns

Back in April, we brought you the strange story of a young woman who broke into Drake’s southern California home, but instead of robbing the rapper, just drank some of his water and soda.

The perpetrator, Mesha Collins, returned to the scene of the crime on Thursday (7/27) morning, according to a new report by TMZ.

Collins allegedly told security she was on the list but was asked to leave. When she refused, the police were called. Officers arrested her for trespassing and assault on a police officer. Pepper spray was reportedly used to subdue the woman, who spit at the officers.

Drizzy was not home at the time of the incident.