Boynton Reports: Transgender Military Veteran Says Our Community Is Being Bullied

Taliyah Cassadine served 4 years in the U.S. Army. She says that she signed up in 2000 because she thought it would “butch me up”. But, Taliyah says she found herself. “I learned to love my country more and myself” says Cassadine. President Donald Trump announced Wednesday, in a series of tweets, that the military “cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption” that transgender service in the military would entail. It would be a reversal of former President Barack Obama’s policy eliminating barriers to service in the military based on gender identity or sexual orientation. It’s also the opposite of presidential candidate Trump’s promise that he’d fight for the LGBT community.

Listen as Taliyah talks about her reaction to learning about President Trump’s plan to ban transgenders from the military.

Transgender Taliyah Cassadine on the Trump Military Ban Maria Boynton