Casting Call for 7/26 – 8/2 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

.
To submit yourself for these jobs, follow THESE INSTRUCTIONS:
.
Central Casting Georgia
“Dumplin” (Film)
(Starring: Jennifer Aniston)
***MUST BE REGISTERED TO SUBMIT!!!
* Beauty Queens: Young, Beautiful, Model types will FULL Pageant Gown and Regalia If you have a performing skill or talent with props, even better….16 – 18yrs
* Drag Queens: Performers will Full Drag Makeup and Outfits…. 18yrs & Older
* Blonde Texas Moms: Big Blonde Hair….Late 20’s – 50’s
* Small Town America types: ALL Shapes, Sizes, & Ethnicities…. 18yrs & Older
* Asian & Hispanic Townspeople….18yrs & Older
Please come by the Central Casting Office and Register in the look that fits you best!!
* Registration is FREE – You’re then eligible for this project along with many others!
* Offices located at: 235 Peachtree St NE, (Suite 217) Atlanta, GA. 30303
* There’s TWO registration sessions weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm SHARP!
Central Casting Georgia
“Umpire” (Film) umpire@centralcasting.com
(Stand-Ins & Photo Double – Pays more $$$)
* Tall Older Men 6’6” to 7’1” (All Ethnicities) 70yrs & Older
* Shoots for 7 Weeks – MUST have open availability.
* Put “TALL OLDER MAN” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
“Umpire” (Film) umpire@centralcasting.com
* Men 6’3” & Taller to portray “Basketball Players” and “Basketball Fans”
* (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: In August & September
* Put “BASKETBALL PLAYER, or BASKETBALL FAN” in subject line.
Tammy Smith Casting
“The 15:17 to Paris” (Film) projects1@TSCasting.com
(Clint Eastwood Project)
* Men & Women that own a Vespa or Scooter (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Include in your submission: Pics of yourself, the Scooter, and it’s Year, Make & Model
* Put “SCOOTER” in subject line
Get Scene Studios
(Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: The “GSS” July Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com
* Put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line
Marion Designs
Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)
* In Shape – “Latino” Men & Women 18 – 35yrs
* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Untitled Upcoming Project” (Film) EcaTVextras@gmail.com
* In Shape Men & Women w/legit Firearms Experience. 18yrs & Older
* PLEASE…list your experience w/firearms in your submission email.
* Put “FIREARM” in subject line.
Casting TaylorMade
“The Gospel of Kevin” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
(Seeking FRESH FACES PLEASE)
* M/W Real EMT’s – w/Experience using Gurneys (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: Wednesday August 2nd
* Put “GURNEY” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Jacob’s Ladder” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
(Identical Twins – FRESH FACES PLEASE)
* African American Identical Twin Baby Boys or Girls 6 months – 1yrs
* Please include same day/current pictures of the Twins
* Shoots: Wednesday August 2nd
* Put “IDENTICAL” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Jacob’s Ladder” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
(Baby Boys or Girls – FRESH FACES PLEASE)
* African American Baby Boys or Girls 6 months – 1yrs
* Please include same day/current pictures of the child.
* Shoots: Wednesday August 2nd
* Put “BABY” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Jacob’s Ladder” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
(Seeking FRESH FACES – Feature Role)
* Middle Eastern Boys or Girls 3 – 9yrs w/Darker Skin tone & Lighter Color Eyes.
* Shoots: Thursday August 3rd
* Put “CHILD” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Jacob’s Ladder” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
(Seeking FRESH FACES – Feature Role)
* Slender Middle Eastern Male w/a Beard…. 30yrs & Older
* Middle Eastern Women…. 30yrs & Older
* Shoots: Thursday August 3rd
* Put “BEARD, or MIDDLE EASTERN WOMEN” in subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
(Casting Multiple Projects)
“TAG” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(Golfers – Fresh Faces, can’t have any previous bookings on ‘TAG’)
* Seeking: “Real Golfers” to work ONE day on “Tag” 18yrs & Older
* Please list your experience level and/or golfing accomplishments in your submission.
* Also – send in your photos in golfing attire, if possible. Must bring your own clubs.
* To Work: Monday, July 31th – Put “NINE IRON” in the subject line
* To Work: Wednesday August 2nd – Put “FIVE WOOD” in the subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
(Casting Multiple Projects)
“TAG” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(Country Club Diner Patrons – Fresh Faces, can’t have any previous bookings on ‘TAG’)
* Men & Women w/Upscale look to portray CC diner patrons (Men must be clean shaven)
* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: Wednesday August 2nd
* Put “FIVE WOOD” in the subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
(Casting Multiple Projects)
“Fathom” (Film) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(3-Day Booking!! – Fresh Faces, can’t have any previous bookings on ‘Fathom’)
* Seeking Male & Female Blue-Collar types to portray “Military Base Workers”
* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: August 3rd, 4th, and Sept. 1st….Must be available for All Three Dates
* Put “ORANGE” in the subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
(Casting Multiple Projects)
“Fathom” (Film) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(US Navel Crew – Fresh Faces, can’t have any previous bookings on ‘Fathom’)
* Seeking Men & Women to portray a “Navel Crew” (All Ethnicities) 21 – 55yrs
* Shoots: August 3rd – 16th….Must be available for this entire time frame
* Put “NAVEL” in the subject line
Hylton Casting
“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (Court TV/Season 5)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Shoots: Thur November 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit: http://www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience
Hylton Casting
“Couples Court with The Cutlers” (New Court TV Show)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Shoots: Thur September 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit:
http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/couplescourtaudience/
WyldSideMedia
(New TV Show)
* Seeking “High School Bakers” who are Creative in the Kitchen for New Show
* Compete w/other students on a Team of 4 to win a Major Grand Prize!!
* If you’re imaginative, have skills & a passion for baking – we want to hear from you!
* Submit on your own, or with a team of 4 (Minimum age is 15yrs)
* Send submissions to: Highschoolbakers.castingcrane.com
* Go to: http://TeenBakers@Wyldsidemedia.com for more details