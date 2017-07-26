Casting Call for 7/26 – 8/2 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office

Central Casting Georgia

“Dumplin” (Film)

(Starring: Jennifer Aniston)

***MUST BE REGISTERED TO SUBMIT!!!

* Beauty Queens: Young, Beautiful, Model types will FULL Pageant Gown and Regalia If you have a performing skill or talent with props, even better….16 – 18yrs

* Drag Queens: Performers will Full Drag Makeup and Outfits…. 18yrs & Older

* Blonde Texas Moms: Big Blonde Hair….Late 20’s – 50’s

* Small Town America types: ALL Shapes, Sizes, & Ethnicities…. 18yrs & Older

* Asian & Hispanic Townspeople….18yrs & Older

Please come by the Central Casting Office and Register in the look that fits you best!!

* Registration is FREE – You’re then eligible for this project along with many others!

* Offices located at: 235 Peachtree St NE, (Suite 217) Atlanta, GA. 30303

* There’s TWO registration sessions weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm SHARP!

Central Casting Georgia

“Umpire” (Film) umpire@centralcasting.com

(Stand-Ins & Photo Double – Pays more $$$)

* Tall Older Men 6’6” to 7’1” (All Ethnicities) 70yrs & Older

* Shoots for 7 Weeks – MUST have open availability.

* Put “TALL OLDER MAN” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“Umpire” (Film) umpire@centralcasting.com

* Men 6’3” & Taller to portray “Basketball Players” and “Basketball Fans”

* (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: In August & September

* Put “BASKETBALL PLAYER, or BASKETBALL FAN” in subject line.

Tammy Smith Casting

“The 15:17 to Paris” (Film) projects1@TSCasting.com

(Clint Eastwood Project)

* Men & Women that own a Vespa or Scooter (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Include in your submission: Pics of yourself, the Scooter, and it’s Year, Make & Model

* Put “SCOOTER” in subject line

Get Scene Studios

(Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” July Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* Put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* In Shape – “Latino” Men & Women 18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Untitled Upcoming Project” (Film) EcaTVextras@gmail.com

* In Shape Men & Women w/legit Firearms Experience. 18yrs & Older

* PLEASE…list your experience w/firearms in your submission email.

* Put “FIREARM” in subject line.

Casting TaylorMade

“The Gospel of Kevin” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Seeking FRESH FACES PLEASE)

* M/W Real EMT’s – w/Experience using Gurneys (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: Wednesday August 2nd

* Put “GURNEY” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Jacob’s Ladder” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Identical Twins – FRESH FACES PLEASE)

* African American Identical Twin Baby Boys or Girls 6 months – 1yrs

* Please include same day/current pictures of the Twins

* Shoots: Wednesday August 2nd

* Put “IDENTICAL” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Jacob’s Ladder” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Baby Boys or Girls – FRESH FACES PLEASE)

* African American Baby Boys or Girls 6 months – 1yrs

* Please include same day/current pictures of the child.

* Shoots: Wednesday August 2nd

* Put “BABY” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Jacob’s Ladder” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Seeking FRESH FACES – Feature Role)

* Middle Eastern Boys or Girls 3 – 9yrs w/Darker Skin tone & Lighter Color Eyes.

* Shoots: Thursday August 3rd

* Put “CHILD” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Jacob’s Ladder” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Seeking FRESH FACES – Feature Role)

* Slender Middle Eastern Male w/a Beard…. 30yrs & Older

* Middle Eastern Women…. 30yrs & Older

* Shoots: Thursday August 3rd

* Put “BEARD, or MIDDLE EASTERN WOMEN” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

(Casting Multiple Projects)

“TAG” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(Golfers – Fresh Faces, can’t have any previous bookings on ‘TAG’)

* Seeking: “Real Golfers” to work ONE day on “Tag” 18yrs & Older

* Please list your experience level and/or golfing accomplishments in your submission.

* Also – send in your photos in golfing attire, if possible. Must bring your own clubs.

* To Work: Monday, July 31th – Put “NINE IRON” in the subject line

* To Work: Wednesday August 2nd – Put “FIVE WOOD” in the subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

(Casting Multiple Projects)

“TAG” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(Country Club Diner Patrons – Fresh Faces, can’t have any previous bookings on ‘TAG’)

* Men & Women w/Upscale look to portray CC diner patrons (Men must be clean shaven)

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: Wednesday August 2nd

* Put “FIVE WOOD” in the subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

(Casting Multiple Projects)

“Fathom” (Film) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(3-Day Booking!! – Fresh Faces, can’t have any previous bookings on ‘Fathom’)

* Seeking Male & Female Blue-Collar types to portray “Military Base Workers”

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: August 3rd, 4th, and Sept. 1st….Must be available for All Three Dates

* Put “ORANGE” in the subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

(Casting Multiple Projects)

“Fathom” (Film) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(US Navel Crew – Fresh Faces, can’t have any previous bookings on ‘Fathom’)

* Seeking Men & Women to portray a “Navel Crew” (All Ethnicities) 21 – 55yrs

* Shoots: August 3rd – 16th….Must be available for this entire time frame

* Put “NAVEL” in the subject line

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (Court TV/Season 5)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: Thur November 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: http://www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience

Hylton Casting

“Couples Court with The Cutlers” (New Court TV Show)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: Thur September 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/couplescourtaudience/

WyldSideMedia

(New TV Show)

* Seeking “High School Bakers” who are Creative in the Kitchen for New Show

* Compete w/other students on a Team of 4 to win a Major Grand Prize!!

* If you’re imaginative, have skills & a passion for baking – we want to hear from you!

* Submit on your own, or with a team of 4 (Minimum age is 15yrs)

* Send submissions to: Highschoolbakers.castingcrane.com

* Go to: http://TeenBakers@Wyldsidemedia.com for more details