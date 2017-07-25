Tyga & Ty Dolla $ign Drop ‘Move to L.A.’ Video

By Hayden Wright

Tyga’s new mixtape Bitch I’m the S— 2 is out now and he partnered with Ty Dolla $ign on the standout track, “Move to L.A.” On the song, Ty and Tyga persuade an alluring young lady to move to Los Angeles, and the narrative gets literal treatment in their new video.

In an opening scene, Tyga chats with model Yodit Yemane and encourages her to take the plunge. We watch the romance and side adventures play out until Yodit is strutting down a runway. “Move to L.A.” samples Mase’s 1997 hit “What You Want” featuring R&B group Total.

