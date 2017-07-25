Life In Prison For Taxi Driver Murder

July 25, 2017 2:09 PM By Maria Boynton
Filed Under: david garcia-mendoza, dekalb county ga, district attorney sherry boston, luz mariana matheu

David Garcia-Mendoza, 22, has been sentenced to life plus five years in prison for the murder of a Chamblee tax driver. According to prosecutors, Garcia-Mendoza pleaded guilty to charges of
Felony Murder, Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault, Theft of Services and weapons offenses in connection with the shooting death of 43-year-old Luz Mariana Matheu.

According to a press release from the office of DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston: Matheu was gunned down on October 1, 2016 shortly after picking the Defendant up from a Buford Highway hotel. Witnesses reported seeing the two arguing in the front seat of the victim’s car while parked at a nearby gas station. The Defendant then held a gun to the victim’s head before forcing her to drive away. He pulled the trigger a short distance later, causing the victim to lose control of the vehicle and crash into a fence at the intersection of Warwick Circle and Woodacres Road in Chamblee. The victim suffered a fatal gunshot wound the head. The Defendant fled the scene into a residential area and forced two men to the ground at gunpoint before escaping into a wooded area. Garcia-Mendoza was arrested after being tracked by a canine unit while hiding in a kudzu patch. During a police interrogation, the Defendant admitted being under the influence of drugs and alcohol and shooting the victim because she would not accept drugs as payment for his taxi ride.

More from Maria Boynton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network
Get Our Newsletter

Listen Live