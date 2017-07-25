A$AP Mob Announce Fall Tour Dates, Drop ‘RAF’ Video

By Abby Hassler

A$AP Mob announced they’ll hit the road this fall. A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, A$AP Twelvyy, A$AP Nast and A$AP Ant will head out together for the Too Cozy Tour.

The group also shared the music video for their 2017 hit “RAF,” which features A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti, Quavo, Lil Uzi Vert and Frank Ocean. In the video, Rocky, Carti and Quavo model limited edition pieces from designer Raf Simmons’ archives.

The tour kicks off Sept. 23 in Lowell, Massachusetts, eventually wrapping up Nov. 3 in Broomfield, Colorado. Playboi Carti, Key! and Cozy Boys will appear for select dates on tour. Tickets are now on sale.

Watch “RAF” at Radio.com and check out the complete tour dates below.

9/23 – Lowell, MA @ Tsongas Center at UMASS Lowell

9/25 – New York, NY @ SummerStage in Central Park

9/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage @ the Mann

9/27 – Washington, DC @ Echostage

9/29 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

10/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

10/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre

10/16 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

10/18 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

10/19 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/21 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre

10/22 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

10/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

10/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

10/27 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

10/28 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

10/30 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

11/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

11/03 – Broomfield, CO @ 1stBank Center

