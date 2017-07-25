A$AP Mob Announce Fall Tour Dates, Drop ‘RAF’ Video

By Abby Hassler
A$AP Mob announced they’ll hit the road this fall. A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, A$AP Twelvyy, A$AP Nast and A$AP Ant will head out together for the Too Cozy Tour.
Related: New Lana Del Rey Album will Feature 2 A$AP Rocky Collaborations
The group also shared the music video for their 2017 hit “RAF,” which features A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti, Quavo, Lil Uzi Vert and Frank Ocean. In the video, Rocky, Carti and Quavo model limited edition pieces from designer Raf Simmons’ archives.
The tour kicks off Sept. 23 in Lowell, Massachusetts, eventually wrapping up Nov. 3 in Broomfield, Colorado. Playboi Carti, Key! and Cozy Boys will appear for select dates on tour. Tickets are now on sale.
Watch “RAF” at Radio.com and check out the complete tour dates below.
9/23 – Lowell, MA @ Tsongas Center at UMASS Lowell
9/25 – New York, NY @ SummerStage in Central Park
9/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage @ the Mann
9/27 – Washington, DC @ Echostage
9/29 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
10/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
10/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre
10/16 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
10/18 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
10/19 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
10/21 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre
10/22 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
10/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall
10/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
10/27 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds
10/28 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
10/30 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
11/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
11/03 – Broomfield, CO @ 1stBank Center
Never miss a tour date from ASAP Mob with Eventful.