[VIDEO] The Ryan Report: Uh-huh, Okay, Wassup…Shut Up, Meek Mill!

July 24, 2017 7:15 AM By Ryan Cameron
Filed Under: 2 Live Crew, Jarard J, Meek Mill, miami, Power, Power TV, Ryan Cameron, Starz, The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith, Trick Daddy, uncle luke, Wanda Smith

Sometimes we need a swift reminder that words mean things.

Meek Mill has a new album out and – understandably so – he is very excited. He is so excited, in fact, that he recently made a claim that his personal style and ballerific habits are trendsetting, one of a kind and influential to Miami culture. Yachts in a rap video? Meek Mill did it first. Wearing Cuban links? Wow, you’re late! Meek Mill did it first. Rolling your skull cap up when you head out? Meek Mill did it first.

If you know anything about anything, you know that these are alternative facts. Of course, Uncle Luke and Trick Daddy, some true Miami legends, had a few words for young Rihmeek about this. To put it simply and to quote Ryan, Meek Mill needs a history lesson.

