Gospel News: Nicki Minaj Jumps On The Gospel Train

Word on the street is that Nicki Minaj has joined forces with Atlanta’s own Tasha Cobbs to make a new gospel single. The song is called “I’m Getting Ready,” and will be featured on Tasha Cobb’s new album, “Heart Passion Pursuit,” which is scheduled to drop in August.

Once the word got out that Nicki has dropped a few bars on the album, Tasha Cobbs took to her social media and had a special message for those who may not approve of the collaboration.

“Welcome with open arms fellow believers who don’t see things the way you do. And don’t jump all over them every time they do or say something you don’t agree with—even when it seems that they are strong on opinions but weak in the faith department. Remember, they have their own history to deal with. Treat them gently.”

‭‭Romans‬ ‭14:1‬ ‭MSG‬‬

Check out a snippet of the song below. We wish both ladies well and continued success.