Gospel News: Nicki Minaj Jumps On The Gospel Train

July 23, 2017 10:03 AM By Larry Tinsley
Filed Under: gospel music, Larry Tinsley, Nicki Minaj, Sunday Morning Praise, Tasha Cobbs
(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Word on the street is that Nicki Minaj has joined forces with Atlanta’s own Tasha Cobbs to make a new gospel single. The song is called “I’m Getting Ready,” and will be featured on Tasha Cobb’s new album, “Heart Passion Pursuit,” which is scheduled to drop in August.

Once the word got out that Nicki has dropped a few bars on the album, Tasha Cobbs took to her social media and had a special message for those who may not approve of the collaboration.

“Welcome with open arms fellow believers who don’t see things the way you do. And don’t jump all over them every time they do or say something you don’t agree with—even when it seems that they are strong on opinions but weak in the faith department. Remember, they have their own history to deal with. Treat them gently.”
‭‭Romans‬ ‭14:1‬ ‭MSG‬‬

Check out a snippet of the song below. We wish both ladies well and continued success.

More from Larry Tinsley
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network

Listen Live