O.J. Already Has A J-O-B Offer: The Ryan Report

July 21, 2017 7:15 AM By Ryan Cameron
Not surprisingly, this morning’s Ryan Report picked up on a subject people have been discussing since yesterday afternoon: O.J. Simpson.

There was the parole board’s decision to grant him his freedom (possibly as soon as October) after serving nine years for 12 counts including robbery, kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon. (“Happy about that,” Jarard J cheered).

There was his plea, of sorts, before that vote. (“A lot of people thought that O.J. was gonna talk himself out of parole,” Ryan Cameron said. “He was not very contrite at all.”)

And have you heard there’s already a job offer on the table for the onetime Hollywood star and Hertz rental cars pitchman? From that infamous Las Vegas brothel Lamar Odom was found in?

“The [Bunny Ranch] owner says basically he wants O.J. to be like a Walmart greeter,” Ryan continued.

There’s already been protesting within the ranks: ” ‘Yo, if you hire O.J. were not gonna be doing anything,’ ” is how Ryan summarized it. ” ‘We don’t want that up in here.’ ”

“Nothing is better than a prostitute with standards.”

