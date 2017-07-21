Kevin Hart’s “Kind Of Saying ‘I Ain’t Do It’ ” : Trending Topics

Up until this Trending Topics, Big Tigger hasn’t reported on all of the speculation this week about whether comedian Kevin Hart was caught cheating on his pregnant wife – in short (no offense, Kevin) because he didn’t think the picture being waved around as proof, proved anything.

But now Hart has KIND OF spoken on the matter – first to “Entertainment Tonight’s” Kevin Frazier, and then in a more extensive Instagram post.

Related: Kevin Hart Knew His First Marriage Was Over When…

Again, key words, KIND OF: “You can never allow others or others words or opinions to affect YOUR mental because [you’re] the only one that know you,” reads part of the post. “My advice to the world is to keep your circles small and your positivity high.”

“He’s still not really saying anything,” Tigger noted. “But he’s KIND OF saying, ‘I ain’t do it. Mind your business.’ ”