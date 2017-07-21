Frank Ski’s Rum & Cola with Tower Beer, Wine & Spirits

If you’ve seen me DJ in a club, you’ve seen me drinking a rum & cola! I love it! Mixed drinks like these aren’t the easiest to put together when you’re on the go like at a tailgate or the golf course, but this Rum & Cola in a can from Cutwater Spirits is perfect!

Ingredients:

Cutwater Spirits Rum & Cola made with Three Sheets Rum

Method:

Pour it in a glass or drink it straight out of the can! No one will judge you!

Garnish:

Lemon Wedge

Glass:

Rocks Glass

