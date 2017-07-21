Frank Ski’s Rum & Cola with Tower Beer, Wine & Spirits

July 21, 2017 10:08 AM
Filed Under: Summer Sipper Series

If you’ve seen me DJ in a club, you’ve seen me drinking a rum & cola!  I love it!  Mixed drinks like these aren’t the easiest to put together when you’re on the go like at a tailgate or the golf course, but this Rum & Cola in a can from Cutwater Spirits is perfect!

Ingredients:
Cutwater Spirits Rum & Cola made with Three Sheets Rum

Method:
Pour it in a glass or drink it straight out of the can!  No one will judge you!

Garnish:
Lemon Wedge
Glass:
Rocks Glass

 

Grab these ingredients from your friends at Tower Beer, Wine & Spirits!  Find your nearest location here: http://www.towerwinespirits.com/

