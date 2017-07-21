Frank Ski’s Canned Rosé for the Summer with Tower Beer, Wine & Spirits

July 21, 2017 10:13 AM
Filed Under: Summer Sipper Series

Remember back in the day when BYOB meant you or your girl couldn’t enjoy a great tasting wine at a concert or a festival?  Those days are DONE!  Here are two incredible sparkling wines that come in a can that are perfect for date night!

First up, we have the Sofia Coppola Brut Rosé from California.  This one is blended from Pinot Noir and Chardonnay and has notes of fresh fruit, flowers and spice.

Then, give the Bollicini Sparkling Rosé a shot.  This one is prosecco-style, but just slightly more fruit-forward.

Grab these delicious rosés from your friends at Tower Beer, Wine & Spirits!  Find your nearest location here: http://www.towerwinespirits.com/

